Trial date set for man accused in October 2020 fatal drive-by shooting of Pineville teen

No plea bargain has been reached for an Alexandria man accused in the October 2020 drive-by fatal shooting of a Pineville teen, so a trial date has been set for March.

Terrence Armstrong, 24, was in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard's courtroom recently for a pretrial conference. Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman said he and defense attorney Christopher LaCour had not been able to agree on a deal so far.

Armstrong was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

His trial date was set for March 21, but LaCour said both sides would continue to communicate on a possible plea bargain.

Armstrong was one of five people indicted in the Oct. 20, 2020, death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson. The state alleges that Armstrong and four others drove to an Orchard Loop home in Pineville because they felt they had been cheated in drug deal earlier that night.

Davidson wasn't involved in the drug deal, according to testimony at previous hearings. He died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to his head.

Fellow defendants Andrew Chestley Mayo and Tyrone Markel Compton also have a March 21 trial date on the same charges.

In June 2021, Pamela Earline Smith was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor on a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. All other charges against her were dropped.

Kaitlyn Leeann Carlino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 25.

