Trial date set for man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper during 2021 standoff

A man accused of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a standoff last year in Grundy County will be tried in Hamilton County.

Michael Lang, 42, is accused of shooting Sgt. Jim Smith in Lang's Grundy Center home during the April 9, 2021, confrontation. Lang, who himself was shot several times after police used an armored vehicle to breach his home, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer.

Prosecutors did not oppose a defense request in January to move Lang's trial out of Grundy County due to the high level of news coverage and public interest in the case. On Monday, Judge Joel Dalrymple ordered the trial to be moved to Hamilton County, and set the date as May 9, exactly 13 months after the standoff.

This undated photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety shows Michael Lang, charged in the shooting death of Iowa Highway Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Lang, of Grundy Center, was released Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he was recovering from wounds he suffered in a confrontation with law enforcement officers on April 9. Lang is charged with first-degree murder and two other counts.

According to police statements and court filings, Smith's death came after a series of confrontations between Lang, a onetime candidate for county sheriff, and law enforcement on April 9. Grundy Center police attempted to pull over Lang, who they believed was barred from driving, but Lang instead fled and then assaulted a Grundy Center officer who caught up with him.

Lang returned to his home. Officers, warned he had multiple firearms, set up a cordon outside. About 90 minutes after the initial car chase, an entry team from the Iowa State Patrol arrived and entered the home. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the force, was fatally wounded by a shot fired on the second floor of the house.

Sgt. Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. He was shot during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center, Iowa, on Friday, April 10, 2021, and later pronounced dead.

Lang remained barricaded for several more hours until troopers approached with the armored vehicle. According to police, Lang opened fire on the vehicle and officers fired back, hitting him repeatedly. He was critically injured and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before being transferred to a detention center.

In addition to seeking a new venue, court records show, Lang's attorneys also have tried to sever the assault charge connected with the initial car chase from the murder and attempted murder charges. The court refused, finding that all the alleged offenses represented a "common scheme or plan."

Lang also is seeking to suppress evidence from his interviews with police after the shooting. He argues in court filings that during interviews between April 11 and 14, he was heavily medicated and suffering from his injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, and could not legal waive his right to remain silent.

A hearing on that question is set for April 18.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

