Trial date set for man accused of 11-year-old's murder

A trial date has been set this summer for a Texas man accused of murdering 11-year-old Logan Cline on Dec. 14, 2019, in a Wichita Falls hotel room — with the boy's mother as an accomplice.

Corey Allen Trumbull, 35, is scheduled for trial Aug. 21 in 30th District Court on charges of capital murder of a child 10 to 14 years old and tampering with evidence-a human corpse.

Trumbull appeared Friday before 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight for a short hearing with Assistant Public Defender Will Hull and Chief Felony Prosecutor Kyle Lessor.

McKnight requested the attorneys be ready with any pretrial matters for hearings set for July 14 and Aug. 11.

If convicted of capital murder of a child 10 to 14 years old, Trumbull faces up to life in prison without parole. Evidence tampering is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Trumbull and the child's mother, Stormy Loraine Johnson, are accused of repeatedly abusing the boy, torturing him and beating him to death in a Wichita Falls hotel room, according to allegations in court records.

Police say the couple dumped the child's body in an abandoned car, according to allegations in court records. Wichita Falls police found the body on Feb. 27, 2020, in the 1200 block of Kenley Lane within walking distance of the hotel where they stayed.

Trumbull was being held Friday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on $3 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

Johnson, 40, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence and was being held Friday in the LEC on $1.25 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

Murder is punishable by up to life in prison.

Around Jan. 5, 2020, after the child's death, the couple drifted to Las Vegas, Nevada, with Johnson's underage daughter, according to allegations in court documents.

On Feb. 26, 2020, Johnson made an outcry about domestic violence in Las Vegas, and the ensuing investigation led to the discovery of her son's body the next day in an old Ford in the 1200 block of Kenley near the Red Roof Inn off I-44, according to allegations in reports from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Johnson told police she feared and loved Trumbull, a self-professed white supremacist who believed the white race should multiply, according to allegations in police reports.

Both were convicted of charges in Clarke County, Nevada, and served time in prison before they were extradited to Wichita County.

Trumbull has convictions for battery-domestic violence with a deadly weapon, lewdness with a minor and child abuse, endangerment or neglect, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Johnson was convicted for child abuse, endangerment or neglect, according to online Nevada prison and jail records.

The couple encountered each other online and then met in Midland where Johnson is from, according to Las Vegas arrest reports.

Trumbull's last known address before he was arrested was a homeless shelter in San Angelo, according to arrest reports and publicdata.com.

