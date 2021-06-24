New trial date set for man accused in Liberty Twp. fatal shooting

Jun. 24—A new September trial date has been set for a Cincinnati man charged in the June 2020 fatal shooting in Liberty Twp.

Tyree Cross, 26, was originally scheduled for trial last fall, but pandemic concerns, a change in attorneys and three competency evaluations contributed to several continuations.

Cross is one of three charged in the June 9, 2020 shooting death of Riah Milton, a 25-year-old Cincinnati woman who detectives say was "lured" to a Liberty Twp. park so the suspects could steal her Camaro. A fight ensued, and Milton was shot to death in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. The suspects drove away in Milton's car, which was eventually ditched in West Chester Twp.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey declared Cross competent for trial on Tuesday after a third psychological evaluation and set a new trial for Sept. 13.

Kaleb Tooson, 19, of Liberty Twp. is facing the same charges in Milton's shooting death. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Haughey's courtroom.

Cross and Tooson have both been houses in the Butler County Jail since their arrest on $1 million bonds.

In July, the third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the Liberty Twp. shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl pleaded true to the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.