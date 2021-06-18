Trial date set for man charged in child abuse murder case

Jun. 18—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy last week could stand trial in early December.

Christian Maradiaga, 19, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for an initial hearing in the case.

Maradiaga is charged with murder, as well as a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of interfering with a crime.

He was arrested June 10 at an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road as police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Investigators had initially responded to a report where the victim had been hospitalized from a beating. The child died from his injuries the next day, the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Judge Michael Christofeno read the charges during the hearing, which alleged Maradiaga put the victim in danger while in his care on June 9, and that Maradiaga allegedly interfered to prevent a woman from calling 9-1-1.

Details of the accusations have been sealed from the public by the prosecutor's office's request.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Maradiaga's behalf and scheduled his trial to begin Dec. 6. And Maradiaga said a private attorney is being hired for his case.

Maradiaga also started to make a statement about people not knowing the truth of what occurred, but he didn't elaborate after he was reminded about the potential to incriminate himself by speaking without an attorney present.

SENTENCING

Several other hearings were held in Circuit Court on Thursday.

They included the sentencing of an Elkhart man who pleaded guilty in a murder case last month.

Allen Sage, 32, was ordered to serve 65 years in prison as part of his plea agreement. He admitted on May 20 he shot and killed Kenneth Black, 49, of Elkhart, while they were on Woodlawn Avenue near Cone Street in June 2020.

Sage, his father and another man had allegedly chased Black's SUV during an apparent dispute. After the two vehicles collided, Sage opened fire during a confrontation between Black and his father.

"I will hate Mr. Sage for the rest of my life for stealing my brother from us," said Crystal Headley, Black's younger sister, during the hearing. "My heart is forever broken due to your actions."

Black's older sister, Elaina Muncie, also lamented the family's loss, and hoped Sage would remember him each day of his sentence.

"It's like he took my heart," Muncie said. "I can't put back or fix what he's done."

Sage apologized for killing Black and regretted how the situation escalated.

"I'm sorry — I can't take back what I did," Sage said. "It never should've went as far as it did."

As part of the plea agreement, a separate case charging Sage with three felony counts of child molesting, was dismissed.

Those accusations were made about a month after he was arrested in the murder case.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.