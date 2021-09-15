Trial date set for man charged in fatal Hamilton shooting

Sep. 15—A trial date has been set for a Ross Twp. man charged in the May deadly shooting outside a Hamilton home.

Nicholas Lorenz, 40, of Warvel Road is charged with murder with a gun specification, felonious assault with a gun specification, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence for the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Simpson on the morning of May 20 on Madison Avenue.

A 911 caller named the suspect Lorenz as others tried to help the wounded Simpson. Lorenz fled a short distance before being arrested by Hamilton Police.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth set bond at $1.1 million at arraignment. Last week, the judge set Lorenz's trial for Dec. 6. He is due back in court in Oct. 14 for a pretrial hearing.

The men knew each other, there was a confrontation, Simpson was shot while sitting on a porch, according to Hamilton police.

Tracie Stewart, a friend of the Simpson family, said there was a property dispute and Lorenz had threatened to kill Simpson.

"He was sitting on the front porch when he (Lorenz) pulled up. Jason had nowhere to go," Stewart said.

Simpson was a "great" father and grandfather who was loved by his family, she said.

"Everyone has struggles, but Jason did not deserve this. He was loved and will be missed by his family," Stewart said on behalf of the family.

A female caller cried and screamed as she told the 911 dispatcher, "A man has been shot. Please hurry, please hurry. He is bleeding bad."

The woman screams, "Jason, stay with me buddy," while others are heard attempting CPR and applying pressure to his wounds as instructed by the dispatcher.

When asked if she knew who shot the victim, the caller said, "Yes I do, it was Nick Lorenz."

Witnesses also were able to provide a part of a license number and the make of the vehicle the suspect was driving.