Trial date set for man charged with abusing 4-year-old

Oct. 4—A man charged with sexual offenses against a 4-year-old child will have his day in court next month.

Willie Joe Napolean Metcalf, 23, of Byble Road in London, is set for jury trial on November 15 in Laurel Circuit Court. He is charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse of the child for nearly 3 months in 2022. He was indicted in October 2022 and remains incarcerated under $200,000 cash bond.

The next day, Terry Leon Napier, 46, of Middleground Way in London, will face a jury trial on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Napier was indicted in April of this year for offenses involving a victim who was just three weeks from turning 17 years old. The indictment states that Napier had sexual intercourse with the victim "through the use of forcible compulsion" on Oct. 8, 2022. He is additionally charged with subjecting the same victim to sexual abuse on February 15, 2023.

—Marie Ann Herbert, 31, of Langnau School Road in London, is also set for jury trial on Nov. 16. She is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under age 12.

The indictment states that Herbert intentionally used torture or cruel punishment against the child who was 9 1/2 years old at the time of the incident.

—The case against a man charged with two counts of first-degree rape is still pending in Laurel Circuit Court.

Alejandri Zuniga Gonzalez, 29, also listed as Alejandro Gonzalez Zuniga, of Parker Road in London, appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Sept. 25. The defense made a motion to reduce the bond in this case — which brought an objection from prosecuting attorneys. Lay has taken that motion under submission. Gonzalez (Zuniga) is set for another pretrial conference on Oct. 30.