Trial date set for man charged with kidnapping 10-year-old

Feb. 24—A trial date was set on Monday during online court proceedings for a London man accused of breaking into a residence and kidnapping a 10-year-old child in November 2018.

Joshua Blake Sizemore, 42, of Keavy Road in London, was scheduled for a jury trial on May 11 in Laurel Circuit Court. He is charged with theft, burglary, kidnapping, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance (LSD, Fentanyl) and fourth-degree assault of the child by grabbing and dragging the child. Sizemore is accused of breaking into two separate homes on that date. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Another man charged with attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, burglary, kidnapping an adult and wanton endangerment was also set for a July 26 trial.

William Robert Overbey, 56, of London, is charged with breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend on Oct. 20, 2020, and using a handgun to force her, her four children and her sister into a vehicle and taking them to a residence on Littontown Road. Overbey collected the women's cell phones, tossed them out the window. He then forced the ex-girlfriend out of the vehicle and made her walk away from the vehicle and out of sight of the other occupants.

But one of the occupants of the car had kept a cell phone and contacted police, initiating a search of the areas where Overbey might be hiding. The next morning, he was located outside a business parking lot on KY 490 after he attempted to take the keys to a vehicle from someone at the business but fired a shot after that attempt was unsuccessful. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office located Overbey, who scuffled with them before being taken into custody. He still possessed the pistol at the time of his arrest.

—A man charged with strangulation, assault, unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening was also set for a jury trial. Layton Brent Justice appeared via Zoom before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay where a motion by defense attorneys was objected by the prosecuting attorneys. The motion was for a bond reduction. That motion was overruled and a final pretrial conference was set for April 29 with a jury trial scheduled for May 13.

—A father and son charged with first-degree manslaughter were set for another pretrial conference next month.

Timothy Scott Hammons, 55, and Ethan Hammons, 22, of Sinking Creek Road in London, are charged with the death of their brother, Terry Hammons, following a family fight on Aug. 24, 2019. Terry Hammons died two days later from injuries sustained in the incident. The indictment states that the charges stem from the fight in which the two men had the "intent to kill or cause serious physical injury" by hitting Terry Hammons and inevitably causing his death.

—A status hearing is set for a man accused of criminal abuse of a 19-month-old baby in May 2020. Christopher James Mays, 36, of East Bernstadt, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of the child "by placing him in a situation which caused him to be in danger of death or serious physical injury." Mays is scheduled for a hearing on March 22.

—James M. Bargo of East Bernstadt is set for a pretrial conference on March 10 on charges of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of material depicting a minor in a sexual performance. The images were found by another person, who reported it to police. That sent Sheriff's deputies to Bargo's location where he was charged with 40 counts on both offenses.

