Trial date set for man in Kinnelon tree-removal case that blew up internet

KINNELON — A borough man who allegedly toppled 32 of his neighbor's trees appeared in municipal court on Tuesday, in case that has drawn "national and international" attention to the normally quiet Morris County town, according to the judge in the case.

With a discovery deadline of Aug. 31, Judge Andrew Wubbenhorst set a trial date of Sept. 22 for Denise Drive resident Grant Haber, who faces a trove of local ordinance violations for each of the trees cut down on the property of his next-door neighbor, Samih Shinway.

The case went mostly unnoticed by the public until a third court date last month, after a Twitter feed by a friend of the borough forester went viral. "Someone thought it would be a good idea to take the Zoom notice that was only intended for people who had involvement in the case and put it on social media," Wubbenhorst said Tuesday.

The judge said he was told that posting resulted in "Hundreds of thousands of views, if not millions of views, and people trying to get into our [Zoom] court session, totally disrupting the court session," the judge said. "That's why we're here today in person."

Grant Haber appears in Kinnelon Municipal Court to answer charges he hired landscaper to cut down more than 30 trees on his neighbor's yard allegedly to improve the view from his own property. July 18, 2023.

Some of the people who were able to log into the conference, Wubbenhorst said, "were trying to disrupt and were actually very abusive and insulting to the court. Seeing that this case apparently has gotten not only national but international notoriety, I don't really think it's fair to have the defendants and their counsel to have such interruptions and confusion in a virtual setting."

Prosecutor Kim Kassar said he needed more time to consult with expert witnesses before discovery could begin. Wubbenhorst, noting the volume of charges and public attention involved, cleared Tuesday's court calendar to focus on this case.

Only one of the charges is considered a criminal offense, in this case the violation of a state statute "covering unlicensed entry of structures; defiant trespassing and peering into dwelling places."

Facing similar charges are two tree service operators, Ronald Fallas, doing business at Choco Tree Service in Newark, and Greg Brancaleone of Father and Son Tree Service in Kinnelon. All of the defendants were represented by attorneys who declined comment.

Shinway said the parties first appeared in court after he came home on Feb. 27 and heard chainsaws coming from the back. He had to use an ATV to reach them on the rugged land, which he retained a tree expert to help him keep his forestland healthy. Oaks and birch trees were among the targets of the landscapers, who stopped after Shinway confronted them and called the police.

Trees were cut in the back yard of Samih Shinway (not shown), allegedly by men hired by his next-door neighbor, Grant Haber (not shown). Shinway, said he did not give his neighbor permission to cut the trees or enter his property. Thursday, June 29, 2023

Shinway said the workers told him they had been hired to remove the trees to improve the area's view of the surrounding valleys and New York City. When Shinway asked why they ignored the 'No Trespassing' signs posted around his property, they responded that they had been told the owner had given them permission to go forward with the project.

Haber and the landscapers are each facing up to a $1,000 fine per tree. The cost to clear, replant and fully rehabilitate the land was allegedly estimated by a local tree expert could be more than $1 million.

Both the Haber and Shinway properties include luxury homes on seven-acre, mostly wooded lots where trees limit backyard views of the New York city skyline and a nearby reservoir. Shinway speculated Haber's motivation for the tree-culling may have been for "a better view."

Shinway said both properties are among the many million-dollar homes in the wealthy, heavily forested suburb of New York City, 33 miles from midtown Manhattan. The only contact he had with Haber prior to the tree-cutting was to discuss a fence on the Haber property he believed crossed onto his property.

"I just let it go," Shinway said, adding he did post "no trespassing" signs on his property after that.

One of the trees cut down by the landscapers he caught in the act had a "no trespassing" sign still affixed to it. The cut trees included oaks, hickory, birch and cherry, Shimway said.

Shinway said after the incident, Haber sent him a typed letter that in his view fell short of an apology.

"It was impersonal," he said of the letter. "Stating they love nature, it wasn't done maliciously and the tree company that did it, the person was ill, and everybody's got families, something along those lines."

Shinway said he has not yet retained an attorney or considered filing a civil suit.

In-person, the court session only drew a small group of media and about a dozen residents, many of who were angry about what they said was the township's poor stewardship of their forested areas, claiming authorities had given tree-removal approvals to many property owners in violation of local ordinances.

"Look at all the trees being cut down for views of the Kakeout Reservoir, New York City, bigger toxic lawns, pools and whatever pleases us," said 54-year Kinnelon resident Mary Derstine before the hearing began. "I hope and pray we wake up in time so our children and future generations can know what a tree looks like, can breathe and have food to eat. Politicians, corporations and greed must not destroy our living planet."

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Kinnelon NJ tree removal case: Trial date set for neighbor