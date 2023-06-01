Trial date set for man who may face death penalty, charged in Idaho motel killings

The Washington man accused of killing a couple who owned a motel near McCall now has a jury trial scheduled for next year.

John Cody Hart has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 45-year-old Sara Mehen and 47-year-old Rory Mehen, who owned the Hartland Inn in New Meadows and were fatally shot in October. Hart was there as a guest when he shot and killed the Mehens, according to an affidavit previously obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

The 28-year-old chose to “stand silent” during his May 19 arraignment, prompting 3rd District Judge Matthew Roker to enter not guilty pleas on his behalf. Idaho’s 3rd Judicial District contains six Idaho counties, including Adams, where the crime occurred. Hart’s jury trial is expected to begin on June 10, 2024, and could last eight weeks, according to court minutes from the arraignment.

Typically criminal trials are set six months after a defendant enters a plea, but Hart waived his right to a speedy trial, which will allow his defense team additional time to prepare.

Hart’s criminal case was on hold for several months after he was found incompetent to assist in his defense and stand trial, and had to have his competency restored. According to more than 100 pages of court records obtained by the Statesman, Hart has a history of mental health issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A former veteran, Hart began experiencing “auditory hallucinations” in 2015 after his wife died in a car crash. He was previously declared incompetent in a separate case in Washington and was supposed to be transferred to Western State Hospital, a psychiatric hospital outside of Tacoma, to receive treatment, but that never happened.

Instead, because of a backlogged system, Hart spent over 18 weeks in jail before being released in July 2022. Hart was expected to be admitted to a hospital in August and receive treatment for 90 days. Had Hart been transferred to Western State Hospital, he could have remained in treatment in October, when the fatal shootings occurred.

Trials for Idaho death penalty cases may overlap

Adams County Prosecutor Christopher Boyd previously announced his intent to seek the death penalty against Hart, writing in an October note of intent that the killings were “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity.”

One of Hart’s court-appointed attorneys, Elisa Massoth, is also representing Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old former graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students. Massoth is one of 30 Idaho lawyers who are eligible to defend capital cases when the defendant can’t afford an attorney. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson hasn’t announced whether his office will seek the death penalty against Kohberger.

In addition, Eastern Idaho prosecutors are pursuing capital punishment for Chad Daybell. The 54-year-old Rexburg father is accused of several felonies, including first-degree murder in the deaths of his former wife and two of his current wife’s children. A date hasn’t been set for Daybell’s jury trial, but it’s expected to be scheduled around June 2024.

Hart’s next hearing is at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Adams County Courthouse in Council, Idaho.