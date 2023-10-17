Trial date set in manslaughter case

Oct. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A trial date was set on Tuesday in Boyd County Circuit Court for a West Virginia woman implicated in the overdose death of a 2-year-old.

Prosecutors suggested a two-day jury trial may suffice in the case of Brittney Lynn Copodonna, 34, of Ona, who is charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment and drug possession.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn previously called the death "inexcusable" after the boy, allegedly in Copodonna's custody, died by ingesting fentanyl.

According to Conn, a plea offer had been extended to Copodonna but his office hadn't heard word on whether Copodonna would accept or counter the offer.

The lack in correspondence resulted in Conn deciding a trial date may be appropriate.

Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis set a pre-trial conference for Dec. 15 and scheduled a jury trial to convene on Feb. 12.

According to earlier reports, Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond called the death of the toddler the youngest overdose fatality in Boyd County.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com