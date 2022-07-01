Trial date set for men accused in killing of SC postal worker

Two men charged in the murder of postal worker Irene Pressley are set to go on trial in federal court in October.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 28, and Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, are accused of shooting Pressley on her postal route in September 2019 in order to steal a package containing marijuana.

In June, their co-defendant, Ricky Jesus Barajas, 28, pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in connection with the killing. Davis and Seward could be facing the death penalty if they are convicted in the shooting of the 64-year-old grandmother. The two defendants were allegedly trying to steal a shipment of marijuana from Pressley’s mail truck when Seward shot Pressley repeatedly with a semi-automatic rifle, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jury selection in this case is set for Oct. 11, with the trial set to begin on Oct. 17. Federal prosecutors announced the upcoming trial Friday at a news conference honoring the work of South Carolina’s United States Postal Inspectors.

“Their work is critical,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis.

A 20-year veteran of the postal service, Pressley’s killing drew national law enforcement attention to Williamsburg County. Over 70 law enforcement agencies were ultimately involved in the investigation.

In addition to the prosecution in Pressley’s murder, T. DeWayne Pearson, chief of the criminal division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, highlighted the Postal Inspector’s efforts in investigating a lottery scam run out of Myrtle Beach, the arson of a post office in Bishopville, as well other crimes including armed robbery, drug trafficking, and financial scams.