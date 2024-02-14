Trial date set for Michael Cox

Feb. 14—ANDERSON — A Madison County judge has set a trial date of April 22 for convicted murderer Michael Cox, who is now charged with sex crimes.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday set the trial date for Cox, 66, 1000 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson, 2021 arrest on felony charges of two counts of promotion of child sex trafficking, child solicitation, a felony charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of dissemination of material harmful to minors and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Last year Cox entered into a plea agreement with the Madison County Prosecutor's Office, which was later withdrawn.

Through the plea agreement, Cox entered guilty pleas on felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dissemination of material harmful to minors and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said at the time the problem was that Cox's 1977 conviction on the murder charge was not in their system.

"Once we were aware of the plea agreement, we filed to have it withdrawn," he said. "I'm not going to offer a plea agreement to someone with a murder conviction."

Cox was convicted in 1983 along with John Drake in the 1977 death of Anderson widow Ruth Heaton.

The Indiana Supreme Court affirmed Cox's conviction in 1986.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison, but that was later modified to a 40-year sentence. Cox was released from prison after serving 17 years and then had seven years on probation.

Cox was president of Stepping Stones for Veterans Inc., 332 W. 11th St., at the time of his arrest. Stepping Stones has since closed.

According to the redacted affidavit, it was reported to police on Oct. 12 that two boys had been sexually assaulted by Cox at his home and at Mick's Barber Shop, which he owns, at 2226 Main St.

The boys reported Cox paid them in cash, alcohol and marijuana in exchange for various sex acts. One of the boys alleged Cox bribed him with alcohol and marijuana for taking as many as six trips to Michigan with him.

The boy also said Cox had multiple cameras all over his residence and videos of the other boy on his phone.

The older boy told forensic investigators at Kids Talk that Cox said he could wait for the younger boy to reach what he believed was the legal age of consent.

One of the boys also told investigators that Cox worked at an unspecified hotel in Anderson where he showed the boy different rooms, where sex acts also took place.

"(One of the boys) advised that Michael had given him marijuana to sell before," the affidavit said. "He advised that he had also rode around with Michael when he was selling marijuana to different customers. He did advise that Michael sold marijuana out of his house and sometimes deal(s) it out of the barber shop."

