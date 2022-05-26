Trial date set for Michael Mitchell, suspect in 2020 armed robbery and death of Monroe man

A date has been set for Michael Mitchell to stand trial in the July 2020 armed robbery and shooting of Michael Robinson.

The trial is set for Aug. 29. According to court documents, Mitchell waived his right to a standard jury trial and instead will try the case in front of a judge.

Mitchell was indicted November 2020 for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Robinson, a graduating senior at Grambling State University who was found dead in the trunk of his black Chevrolet Camaro.

The affidavit states Louisiana State Troopers observed Robinson's vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Louisiana 17 in Franklin Parish on July 29. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Mitchell.

Troopers said they smelled the odor of marijuana on Mitchell, who, according to the affidavit, admitted to smoking marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, Robinson's dead body was found in the trunk.

Mitchell admitted to authorities his role in an armed robbery which resulted in the death of Robinson. The affidavit stated he and another suspect, identified as Cameron Powe, planned and committed the robbery in Richwood. During the robbery, Powe allegedly shot Robinson multiple times with a handgun, resulting in his death. Mitchell later drove the vehicle to Winnsboro with the intentions of leaving the body and vehicle at a site allegedly provided by Powe.

Powe was later charged with second degree-murder. However, Mitchell retracted his statements about Powe's involvement and charges against him were later dropped.

Mitchell will be tried in the 4th Judicial District Court beginning Aug. 29.

