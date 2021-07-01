Trial date set for Middletown man charged with series of rapes

Jul. 1—A trial date has been set for a Middletown man accused in a series of sexual assaults of women in 2019 and 2020.

Taranpreet Singh, 31, of Village Drive in Middletown, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with two counts of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for incidents that allegedly happened in September 2019 and August 2020 in Hamilton.

A week later, Singh was also indicted for a rape and kidnapping that happened on April 2, 2020, in Middletown, according court records and a police report. The indicted charges against Singh are rape, kidnapping and assault for a Sept. 4 to 5, 2019, crime; rape and kidnapping with gun specifications for a Aug 23, 2020 crime; and kidnapping and rape for the April 2, 2020, crime.

In April, a Butler County grand jury added a fourth count of rape against Singh to a superseding indictment. The rape is alleged to have occurred in Hamilton between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 of 2019, according to the court documents.

On Monday, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster set Singh's trial to begin Sept. 14. Singh is being held in the Butler County Jail on $450,000 bond.

Hamilton police Detective Tony Kiep said after Singh's arrest that Singh picked up the women and then allegedly forced them to engage in sex with him.

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

On April 2, 2020, a woman reported to Middletown police that she was sexually assaulted at about 9:10 p.m. at Central Avenue and Carmody Boulevard across from Bicentennial Commons, according to the report.