Trial date set for Milton-Union custodian accused of rape

A trial date has been set for a local elementary school custodian accused of sexually assaulting a child on school property.

Jerry North, 59, appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday for a pre-trial conference. There a judge set his criminal trial to begin on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 2.

A final pre-trial conference was also scheduled for Oct. 2.

As News Center 7 previously reported, North was indicted May 3 on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of intimidation.

Court records accused North of sexually assaulting a child between the age of 6 and 9 between the years of 2018 and 2021. West Milton Police confirmed that the alleged assaults took place after school hours on school property.

In a court appearance in late May, a judge lowered North’s bond from $800,000 to $300,000.