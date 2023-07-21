New trial date set after mistrial in case of man charged in murders of Weymouth sergeant, bystander

A new trial date has been set after a mistrial was declared in the case of a man accused of murdering Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams in July 2018.

Emanuel Lopes will return to court to stand trial in the deaths of Chesna, 42, and Adams, 77, on Jan. 8, 2024, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Testimony in this case against Lopes wrapped up in late June and it then went to the jury earlier this month, but jurors deliberated for five days and were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

On Monday, July 10, a judge ruled that there must be a new trial with a new jury.

Moments after the mistrial was declared, some of Chesna’s family members were heard gasping loudly and crying. Cindy Chesna was seen emotionally crying as she left the courtroom.

Lopes is accused of using a rock to disarm Chesna, then killing the officer with his own gun. Adams was also shot and killed while sitting nearby on her sun porch.

During the trial, Lopes’ lawyers didn’t dispute their client fatally shot Chesna and Adams — but they say he has a long history of mental illness — including auditory hallucinations and incidents of self-harm.

There was also a question, at one point, of whether Lopes should be held criminally responsible because of mental health issues.

