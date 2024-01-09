Trial date set for mother of 10-year-old accused of shooting, killing Orlando woman

A trial date has been set for a mother whose 10-year-old daughter allegedly shot and killed their neighbor.

Lakrisha Issac is accused of playing a role in the shooting that happened at the Jernigan Gardens apartments.

It’s been a roller coaster for Laura Chambliss. Her 41-year-old daughter Lashuan Rodgers was killed at the Jernigan Garden Apartments in May 2022.

“I miss her laugh,” Chambliss said. “she was the life of the party. She was a sweet person (and) giving. I just miss her as a person. I miss her.”

Read: Interview footage with witnesses to 10-year-old girl fatally shooting neighbor released

Police said a 10-year-old pulled the trigger, but it was her mother who was first involved in an argument with Rodgers and handed her daughter her bag with a gun in it.

“A 10-year-old,” Chambliss. “How does she know to go in her mother’s book bag and get that gun?”

On Monday, a trial date for 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac was set for April, but attorneys said in court a plea deal may be made before then.

Read: Social media dispute led to woman’s fatal shooting by 10-year-old neighbor, investigators say

“If it was up to me, I wouldn’t want to plea deal a trial,” Chambliss said. “I would like for justice to be served between the mother and the daughter for the death of my daughter.”

Isaac’s 10-year-old daughter was arrested that night, but because she is a child, information about what has happened since hasn’t been made public.

“Ms. Isaac, you guys took a big piece of me,” Chambliss said. “I don’t wish it on anyone.”

Read: Only on 9: Video shows moments of chaos following deadly shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage

Chambliss said justice through Isaac is her last hope.

“I don’t hate them,” Chambliss said. “You know, I just I just want justice to be served. You know, I want this all over with.”

Isaac is facing three felonies, including involuntary manslaughter.

Rodgers Rodgers was a mother and grandmother. She was also known to help and take care of the little girl accused of killing her.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.