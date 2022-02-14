Trial date set on murder, aggravated assault charges

Feb. 14—Trial has been scheduled for a Rains County man who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with a late July fatal automobile crash in Greenville.

Nicklas Allen Gagliardi of Point was arrested following a collision along Interstate 30 that, according to police, he deliberately caused.

Judge Keli Aiken has set a pretrial hearing for June 23 and a tentative trial date for June 27.

The Hunt County grand jury issued indictments in September on one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault/family violence.

Gagliardi was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge, $200,000 on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon count and $100,000 bond on a charge for possession of a controlled substance from September 2018.

A police report said that at approximately 8 p.m. July 28, 2021, officers were dispatched to a major accident in the 3100 block of the Interstate 30 frontage road with multiple vehicles involved.

A DPS trooper reported witnessing the crash and other witnesses reported that Gagliardi intentionally rammed the victim's vehicle. A male passenger in the victim's vehicle died as a result of the collision, and the driver was hospitalized. Gagliardi was taken into custody at the scene.