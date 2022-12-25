Trial date set for Naples man accused of beating puppy Buzz Lightyear to death

A judge last week set a trial date for the Naples man accused of beating his puppy to death.

Collier Circuit Judge John McGowan on Thursday set a July 17 trial date for Robert "Bobby" William Garon, 23, accused of beating Buzz Lightyear, court records indicate.

In November, McGowan ruled in favor of releasing Lightyear's veterinary records for July 29 — the day he died — and Aug. 3 — when officials at the Humane Society Naples performed a necropsy on the puppy.

The state sought to subpoena Buzz Lightyear's records. Witnesses said it was the second dog Robert Garon killed within five months, according to his arrest report.

McGowan denied the release of the puppy's records prior to July 29.

The sheriff's office began investigating Aug. 2 after Collier County Domestic Animal Services contacted them about a suspected case of abuse involving the puppy.

Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested Garon on Aug. 11 and charged him with the late July slaying of his 5-month-old puppy.

He bonded out Aug. 12 and entered a not guilty plea Nov. 14, records indicate.

Through their attorney, Donald Day, on Nov. 21, Garon's family subpoenaed Legacy Apartments, in the 7500 block of Campania Way, in Naples, court records indicate.

They're asking for copies of records relating to the apartment where Robert Garon lived, as well as for maintenance records starting July 29, including names and addresses of those who worked on the property on that date.

Day said the reason for the subpoena is that authorities refused to track them down and question them.

Garon's family claims his innocence.

"It has been a parent's worst nightmare," Suzanne Garon, Garon's mother, told the Daily News. "It's been horrendous for our entire family. We have all received numerous threats of violence and torture."

Robert Garon and his girlfriend lost their jobs following the puppy's death.

Before his trial kicks off, court records indicate Robert Garon has two pre-trial hearings scheduled June 27 and July 11.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Judge sets trial date for Naples man accused of beating puppy to death