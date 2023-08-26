Trial date set for Olyphant woman accused in Jan. 6 rioting

Aug. 25—Deborah Lynn Lee will get her day in court in May on the charges she faces in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

During a status conference Friday, U.S. District Court Senior Judge Amy Berman Jackson set 9:30 a.m. May 20 to start the 57-year-old Olyphant resident's trial in the case.

Lee is charged with a single felony and four misdemeanors counts. The felony count is obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting (obstruction). The misdemeanor counts are entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Conviction on the felony can mean up to 20 years in prison. Two of the misdemeanors can bring up to six months in prison with the others punishable by up to a year.

Prosecutors say Lee posted live video of herself at the Capitol doors on Facebook and told other Facebook users in private messages that she broke into Congress and faced guns. Video also shows her inside. She was among a crowd that tried to break into the House chamber where representatives gathered to confirm President Joe Biden's election, according to her indictment.

