Trial date set for Ottawa man in sex case

Aug. 10—OTTAWA — An October trial date has been set for an Ottawa man charged with engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Garret Howell, 34, is alleged to have performed oral sex on a 14-year-old girl in May of this year while in a parked car at Ottawa Memorial Park. He was indicted by a Putnam County grand jury in July on the third-degree felony count.

Howell's bond was set at $10,000 with no 10% posting permitted.

A pre-trial hearing Thursday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court before Judge Keith Schierloh did not materialize after attorneys in the case met behind closed doors and established an Oct. 5 trial date.

The alleged victim in the case reportedly told police that Howell had sent nude photos of himself to the girl on more than one occasion and had been texting with her for a few days prior to the incident.

Howell's cell phone was seized by police for forensic examination.