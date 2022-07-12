Trial date set in 'Patriot Front' vandalism case

Jul. 12—SALEM — A trial has been scheduled for Oct. 6 in the case against two men charged with spray-painting white nationalist propaganda on a bridge abutment at the Salem commuter rail station last summer.

But lawyers for the two men, Kyle Morelli and Alex Beilman, who are believed to be members of the white supremacist group "Patriot Front," told a judge on Monday they may first try again to have the charges dismissed.

Morelli, a former Salem man, and Beilman, of Meridien, Connecticut, both 28, were arrested a year ago, on July 10, 2021.

An officer, responding to an unrelated call about someone yelling, saw the pair standing close to the wall of a bridge abutment as he entered the MBTA parking lot on Bridge Street shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers found paint cans and stencils, with slogans that said, "Strong Families Make Strong Nations" and "Defend American Labor," along with the website address for "Patriot Front," in a backpack.

Salem police had been investigating similar incidents around the city for several months prior to the arrests. So far, Beilman and Morelli are charged only with the vandalism at the MBTA lot that night. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The "Patriot Front" group is believed to have been formed in 2017 by Thomas Rousseau, a former member of the "Vanguard America" white nationalist group that organized the deadly "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville, Virginia, that year.

The group espouses white supremacist beliefs that the United States is a white "ethnostate" threatened by "replacement theory," but cloaks their messages in seemingly bland slogans like the ones found at the MBTA station in order to attract members who might be put off by overtly racist, antisemitic and homophobic messaging.

A group of its members, clad in khaki pants, blue polo shirts and white neck gaiters pulled up over their faces, marched through Boston on Independence Day weekend, catching officials off-guard.

A photographer captured an image of a Black man, activist Charles Murrell, appearing to be pushed toward a sign post by members of the group.

In June, 30 members of the group, including Rousseau, were arrested after they were found in a rented box truck near a planned Pride march in Idaho.

Last month, Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman denied a motion to dismiss the charges brought by attorneys for the two men who contended that there was no probable cause for the police to stop and question the pair.

On Monday, lawyer Christopher Coughlin, who represents Morelli, said he is waiting for a transcript of that hearing and told Chapman that he believes there are new grounds for dismissal based on "additional substantive information that came in during the hearing that wasn't in the report" filed by police. He later acknowledged that his memory was not "crystal clear," however.

Both Morelli and Beilman and their attorneys, Coughlin and Francis Doran, appeared via Zoom for the brief proceeding Monday.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

