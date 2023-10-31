Trial date set for Pensacola man who allegedly raped child 600 times

A Pensacola man will head to trial Wednesday over allegations he raped a girl over 600 times from the time she was 11 years old until she was 14.

Robert Cota, 33, will be tried on sexual assault, aggravated battery on a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill charges for allegedly sexually abusing a juvenile circa the late 2010s.

If a jury convicts Cota on all charges, he will be sentenced to a mandatory minimum life in prison without parole for his sexual assault charge. He will face up to 30 years for aggravated battery and he faces up to five years in prison for the aggravated assault charge.

Cota's trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

Robert Cota arrested: ECSO: Pensacola man arrested after telling pastor he had sex with young girl

How was Robert Cota arrested?

Back in November 2021, Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Cota on 600 counts of child sexual assault after he reportedly went to a pastor about his sexual contact with the juvenile.

An arrest report states that the pastor told deputies Cota wished to speak with him after a new members' event because he had a question about one of the church's guidelines.

He reportedly told the pastor he was having a "sexual relationship" with the juvenile, according to the arrest report. The pastor then asked Cota "if he was wanting forgiveness and was willing to repent for this sin, and Robert Cota stated, 'No.'"

The report then says the pastor told Cota he needed to report himself to authorities because "what he was doing is not right." The pastor provided law enforcement with Cota's new member form and photo.

In an interview with law enforcement investigators, the juvenile estimated that Cota had sexual intercourse with her more than 600 times over roughly three years, sometime multiple times a day.

'Heinous' acts punished: Pensacola judge sentences child rapist to life

Why is Robert Cota also charged with aggravated assault?

Prior to Cota's November 2021 arrest, deputies responded to the juvenile's home because she locked herself in the bathroom and refused to come out.

The girl told deputies that Cota allegedly pressed a firearm against her twice and she was in fear for her life.

"(Victim) stated Robert Cota began to tell her that there were people outside that were going to kill them and she needed to stop them," the report says. "(She) stated Robert Cota at one point pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at her right side near her ribcage and told her to stop the people outside."

Eventually, she said Cota removed the firearm from her side, apologized and asked for a hug as an apology.

Later that day, Cota allegedly pointed the firearm at her again, accusing her of having a microphone hidden in her mouth.

Cota has been in custody at Escambia County Jail without bond since his 2021 arrest.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Robert Cota facing child sex abuse charges in Pensacola