Trial date set in Prattville's Journey church daycare abuse cases

PRATTVILLE — A trial date is set in a high-profile child abuse case involving a Prattville church-run daycare, but exactly which of the three co-defendants will be tried is up in the air.

Three former employees of Journey Church of the River Region were arrested in May and face a total of 44 charges, according to District Attorney C.J. Robinson and court records. The non-denominational church is in the 400 block of Sheila Boulevard. Seven children younger than age two were said to be victims in the case.

Charged are:

Susan Baker, of Prattville, with 13 counts of child abuse and six counts of failure to report child abuse.

Leah Livingston, of Deatsville, charged with eight counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse.

Alice Sorrells, of Deatsville, charged with seven counts of child abuse and five counts of failure to report child abuse.

Under Alabama law, daycare workers are among those considered “mandatory reporters,” meaning they must report evidence or suspicion of child abuse to law enforcement.

The trial is set for the week of Nov. 28, with Autauga Circuit Judge Ben Fuller presiding.

Robinson said he would like to see all three women tried together but admits that’s not likely to happen.

“No defense attorney is going to allow that,” he said. “This is a complicated case where we have defendants A and C shown together on videotapes two, seven and nine. And defendants B and C shown together on tapes one, five and six.”

Video from the daycare center’s cameras in the classrooms allegedly show a pattern of physical abuse. The victims were struck, kicked, slapped and/or punched as they were in cribs, on changing tables or elsewhere in the classrooms.

Robinson said each defendant abused children and each defendant witnessed co-defendants abuse children.

A potential employee of the center was following a defendant around in her duties and noticed concerning behavior. That person raised those concerns to the center’s management, Robinson said, and the daycare center then contacted the Prattville Police Department.

