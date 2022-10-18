Trial date set for Rep. Madison Cawthorn after being cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas

A trial date has been set for North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn after police said he took a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April.

The Transportation Security Administration said they found the gun in his luggage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cited for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rep. Madison Cawthorn responds after being cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Cawthorn’s attorney was in court Tuesday on his behalf. He was not required to appear at his first court appearance.

The trial date for Cawthorn has been scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas Airport)



