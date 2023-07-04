Trial date set for retired Dayton Police Sergeant indicted on child porn charges

A retired Dayton Police sergeant facing child pornography charges now knows when he’ll go to trial.

Dennis Chaney, 70, was indicted by a Brown County grand jury in April after a months-long investigation into a tip that he had transferred images and videos that could possibly be child pornography. He’s facing five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Monday, Chaney learned that his trial would begin April 29, 2024, according to online court records. Prior to that, he’s scheduled to have a pre-trial hearing in August.

Chaney worked at Dayton Police from 1973 to 2009. After that, he worked at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office as a Special Deputy and then at the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Brown County Prosecutor Zachary Corbin said counts 1-5 were related to five separate images or videos that were transferred, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati. The images and videos, which Corbin said Chaney didn’t create, showed or depicted a minor “in a state of nudity.”

The other five counts are connected to possessing those five images or videos.

Court documents state that the alleged crimes happened from November 2017 to November 2022.