Trial date set for second teen accused of planning Westmont Hilltop shooting

Mar. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial date has been set in Cambria County court for one of two teenagers accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School in late 2021.

A jury is scheduled to be selected on March 30 to hear the case of Preston Robert Hinebaugh, 18, with the trial set to follow on April 24 and 25.

Hinebaugh was arrested with Logan Jack Pringle, 18, in December 2021 after Hinebaugh, a Westmont Hilltop student, allegedly let Pringle into the high school on Dec. 7, 2021, and the two were spotted by surveillance cameras surveying locations, according to police.

Police said that they executed search warrants and discovered that Hinebaugh had access to five semi-automatic rifles. One was described as an AR-15 that was stored in his bedroom "without the knowledge of his parents," according to an affidavit.

The teens are accused of walking through the school to examine surveillance cameras and entryways after Pringle made statements years earlier about shooting up his former school.

Hinebaugh's father, Philson Hinebaugh, had faced charges related to the case against the teens after investigators say he gave police the wrong gun as they were executing a search warrant. Philson Hinebaugh entered a guilty plea to a summary charge of disorderly conduct in July.

Pringle was sentenced in October to three to six years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation, after he pleaded no contest to three second-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Preston Hinebaugh will be represented by Matthew Zatko and Grant Shonesky. The trial will take place in the courtroom of Judge David J. Tulowitzki.