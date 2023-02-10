Trial date set in sexual abuse case

Feb. 10—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of sexually abusing two young girls over the course of 13 years will be standing trial on April 10.

Donald R. Chaffins, 70, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, witness tampering and one count of sexual abuse of a minor less than 16 years of age.

At a hearing on Friday, Chaffins' attorney, Sebastian Joy, invoked Chaffins' right to a speedy trial, stating discovery in the case has been complete.

At a bond hearing in October 2022, Judge George Davis took issue with reducing Chaffins' bond after finding a slew of charges on his rap sheet, including robbery, attempted murder and grand larceny.

At the time, Joy said the judge might be receiving information about a different Donald Chaffins, claiming his client has only had a couple speeding tickets.

During Friday's hearing, Joy said the rap sheet was in fact correct and Davis squashed any notion of bond.