Trial date set for Shawnee Township man in Capitol uprising

Jul. 31—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A jury trial has been scheduled for early next year in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for a Shawnee Township man accused of taking part in the uprising at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jonathan Copeland, who originally had been charged in a complaint filed by the U.S. Justice Department with two felonies and five misdemeanor criminal counts for his alleged actions on that day, was formally indicted last month by a Washington, D.C. grand jury on nine counts related to the uprising.

The charges include two counts of civil disorder, assaulting resisting or impeding officers using a deadly weapon, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Judge Dabny Friedrich, during a July 27 arraignment hearing for Copeland — during which the Allen County man entered pleas of not guilty to all charges — set a jury trial for Feb. 5, 2024.

According to the FBI, the Shawnee Township man was one of thousands of people who had gathered in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — the date when the U.S. Congress was to formally certify the results of the 2020 presidential election which saw Joe Biden defeat incumbent Donald Trump.

A large crowd had gathered that day at the urging of Trump, who told supporters that the election was beset by fraud and the results should not be certified. Since that time, a number of court rulings have been made that have dismissed such allegations of voter fraud as baseless. Copeland was among the protesters who illegally entered the Capitol building to protest the election results that day.

Federal officials arrested Copeland in August for allegedly shoving a large framed metal "Trump" sign into officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Copeland, 29, had previously waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial and was released on a personal recognizance bond.