Trial date set for suspect in North Andover crash that killed mother

Sep. 1—SALEM, Mass. — A fall date was set for a criminal trial for a Lawrence man accused of driving drunk and killing a North Andover mother of four.

Bradley Zucchino, 29, is charged with motor vehicle homicide while drunken driving and related charges following a Jan. 12, 2020 crash in North Andover that killed Yahaira Colon, 30, and seriously injured her passenger, Jessie Mercado, 32.

Zucchino is also facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

On Wednesday in Salem Superior Court, Zucchino's trial was scheduled for Nov. 7. A final pre-trial hearing was set for Oct. 4.

Zucchino remains free without bail but must adhere to a series of conditions including wearing a remote alcohol monitor, remaining alcohol free, submitting to random screens and taking his prescribed medication.

On Jan. 12, 2020, Colon was killed after the BMW Zucchino was driving slammed into her SUV near Waverly Road at 10:08 p.m., police said.

Mercado suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic stress disorder, she said previously.

Zucchino's blood alcohol level was .322 to .326, which is four times over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report.

He was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police.

Zucchino smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, police said.

Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," the report states.

"Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continues.

Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

