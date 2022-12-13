Trial date set for teen charged in Halpern shooting

Dec. 13—LIMA — A Lima resident charged in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern waived her right to a speedy trial and a trial date was scheduled on Monday.

Bryanna Houston, 18, is scheduled to stand trial on April 24, 2023, on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary — all with firearm specifications.

Testimony from Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte at a hearing in juvenile court described six individuals — four of them juveniles — attempting to rob Halpern, resulting in his death. Stechschulte said Houston "instigated this plan" in which those charged would steal marijuana and/or money and guns from the teen, whom the detective said was a known drug dealer.

Houston is accused of attempting to lure Halpern outside the home but Stechschulte said that when that failed, three males forced their way into the entryway of the house, with one of them carrying an air rifle that resembled an AR-15 assault rifle. The two other males reportedly also carried guns — real or fake — although the air rifle was the only weapon recovered by police.

Stechschulte said that when David Halpern, Jayden's father, saw what he believed to be an assault rifle he fired one shot. His son stepped in front of the bullet and was struck in the back.

Stechschulte said the teen stumbled back to his bedroom, where he collapsed on his bed and died.

Three other juveniles, Kayrese Garner, 17, Brianna Patrick, 16, and Roselyn Thomas-Lewis, 15, all face charges including murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in connection with Halpern's death. Two adult males, Keion Darden, 18, and Jaquan Glenn, 18, are being tried as adults in Allen County Common Pleas Court on identical charges.

Houston was 17 at the time of the incident. Her case was bound over for her to be tried as an adult in October.