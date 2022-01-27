Trial date set for Tennessee man charged in fatal wreck

Jan. 27—A Tennessee man charged with murder stemming from a December 2019 fatal wreck is set to stand trial this summer.

James Ethan Oliver, 22, of Sparta, Tenn., has pleaded not guilty to charges of Murder, three counts of first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment and first-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

He is currently set to stand trial starting August 22, following a hearing in Pulaski Circuit Court earlier this month.

Oliver was arrested in Sparta on April 5 after a local grand jury indicted him last December. He waived extradition and was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he has been lodged since April 16 in lieu of a $350,000 cash bond.

The wreck took place on December 13, 2019 around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Old Mount Vernon Road.

Eighty-one year old Milton Brock of Crab Orchard was killed in the wreck, and several more people were injured.

According to the report from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Oliver was driving a 2009 Hyundai and traveling southbound on Ky. 461 when his vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Oliver's vehicle struck a 1998 GMC being driven by Brock.

Two passengers in Brock's vehicle, Brenda Brock and a 6-year-old juvenile were injured and taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Two passengers in Oliver's vehicle were injured as well. Eric Peak of Sparta, Tenn., was transported to LCRH, while Olivia Stone of Sparta was taken to Rockcastle Regional Hospital.

Milton Brock was taken to LCRH and pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

