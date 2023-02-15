Trial date set for Verona bank robbery suspect

Feb. 14—OXFORD — The Shannon man accused of robbing a Verona branch bank in late December will have his day in a federal courtroom next month.

Antonia D. Cannon, 57, of Clarke Street, Shannon, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of armed bank robbery. His jury trial is set for March 6 at the federal courthouse in Oxford.

Cannon is accused of robbing the Renasant Bank branch in Verona on Dec. 30, 2022. He was captured in Tupelo about an hour later and has been in custody ever since. A federal grand jury indicted him for armed bank robbery on Jan. 18. A week later, Cannon waived his arraignment appearance and entered a plea of not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson is scheduled to hear the case in the large courtroom March 6 at 9:30 a.m. Any plea agreements must be submitted by Feb. 21.

If convicted, Cannon could face up to 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, as well as five years of supervised release, commonly called probation.

According to the criminal complaint prepared by FBI special agent Dustin Blount, Cannon entered the Renasant Bank branch on Raymond Avenue Dec. 30 at 4:41 p.m. He walked up to the teller brandishing a black firearm and demanded money.

After the teller handed him $4,700 in cash, he walked out and drove away in a red Cadillac. Verona police responded quickly and alerted area law enforcement of the suspect vehicle description and tag number. Around 5 p.m., a Natchez Trace Parkway ranger spotted the car driving north toward Tupelo.

The ranger, with the assistance of the Tupelo Police Department, stopped Cannon in a west Tupelo neighborhood and took him into custody. Officials recovered the $4,700 from inside the vehicle. A cell phone Cannon threw out was recovered.

On the way to the jail, Cannon allegedly claimed the gun used during the robbery was an airsoft gun. Police say he then claimed to have thrown it out the window when he noticed the ranger turning around to follow him.

Verona PD handled the initial investigation but turned it over to federal agents on Jan. 3.

Cannon has used a toy gun to rob a bank before. He served more than four years in a federal prison for robbing a pair of Mississippi Delta banks nearly 25 years ago.

In July 1998, Cannon walked into the Valley Bank in Clarksdale and robbed two tellers of $3,300. Less than two months later, Cannon walked into the Trustmark National Bank branch in Leland and robbed two tellers of $3,788. In both incidents, Cannon was carrying a BB gun replica that looked like a real semi-automatic pistol.

He initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea. In July 1999, he was sentenced to 70 months on each of the bank robbery charges, to be served concurrently, as well as five years supervised released. He was also ordered to pay $7,088 in restitution.

He served about 52 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and was released in late November 2003. The supervision ended in September 2008.

