Trial date set for woman accused in 2022 death of Johnstown toddler

Jan. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial date has been set in the death of a toddler who died from massive blood loss after being found unresponsive in a Johnstown home.

A jury will be selected on May 30 and 31 to hear the case against Veronica Lainey Lewis, 39, the child's mother. The trial is set to begin June 12 before Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

Lewis was charged in May with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in the April 1, 2022, death of 14-month-old Gianna Lewis-Rice.

The toddler was found unresponsive by medical crews who were dispatched to a residence on Grove Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. She died in the emergency room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. An autopsy allegedly showed that Lewis-Rice died from massive blood loss due to multiple blunt-force trauma.

Lewis is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.