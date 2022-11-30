Trial date set for woman accused of killing co-worker in Hickory, officials say

A woman accused of a deadly workplace shooting in Hickory went before a judge Wednesday in Catawba County.

Tangela and Eric Parker were the focus of a nationwide search after being on the run for six months.

The couple was arrested by federal marshals after the murder at a home more than 2,000 miles away in Phoenix, Arizona.

Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty has followed every development in this case and was present as prosecutors asked the judge to set a trial date.

Tangela Parker, 50, returned to court Wednesday where she learned that a jury could hear her case as early as September next year.

Tangela is accused of shooting and killing Michelle Marlow, a co-worker at TCS Designs in January 2021.

Marlow’s husband and several other family members appeared in court wearing shirts with Michelle’s picture on them.

They told Channel 9 that they haven’t missed a court date yet.

“Hits me every time. Reliving it over and over and over. It’s terrible,” Justin Marlow, Michelle’s husband, said.

“To see her smile and I can’t see my daughter’s smile … no, it’s not fair,” Teresa Bowman, Michelle’s mother said.

Tangela and her husband Eric Parker, 62, are accused of murdering Michelle Marlow before fleeing the state, according to police. Eric also worked for TCS Designs.

Federal marshals said the couple made their way to Arizona before changing their names, renting out a room on Craigslist, and working odd jobs. The couple apparently lived out of their SUV at some point.

Tangela and Eric were arrested in Arizona and brought back to North Carolina, where Eric was charged with accessory after the fact for helping Tangela elude authorities.

In court Wednesday, Tangela’s attorney said prosecutors have yet to offer a plea deal in the case.

“The only plea that I’ll take is first degree,” Justin Marlow told Channel 9. “That’s all I’ll stand for and if she wants to go to trial that’s good … let’s go to trial.”

An arraignment for Tangela is expected to happen in early January, according to Faherty.

That is two years after Michelle Marlow’s death.

