Trial date set for woman accused in 2022 death of Johnstown toddler

Jan. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial date has been set in the 2022 death of a toddler who died from massive blood loss after being found unresponsive in a Johnstown home.

A jury will be selected on May 30 and 31 to hear the case of Veronica Lainey Lewis, 39, the child's mother.

The trial is set for June 12 in the courtroom of Senior Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

Lewis faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children in connection with the April 1, 2022, death of 14-month-old Gianna Lewis-Rice.

The toddler was found unresponsive on April 1 by medical crews who were dispatched to a residence on Grove Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she died in the emergency room.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, Lewis-Rice's death was ruled a homicide four days later after an autopsy showed she died from massive blood loss due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Lewis was charged in May with the child's death. She is being held without bond at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.