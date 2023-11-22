New trial date set for Wood-Ridge man after overturned murder conviction

A retrial date has been set for Daniel Rochat, the Wood-Ridge man who was found guilty of killing a 70-year-old East Rutherford real estate agent.

Rochat was granted a new trial after a state appeals court reversed the 2016 murder conviction over unreliable DNA evidence that linked him to Barbara Vernieri, who was found beaten to death and set on fire in 2012.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 before state Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau.

The decision to allow the DNA evidence was considered controversial at the time because of the test used. The state used something known as low copy number, and it was one of the first times in New Jersey that DNA evidence produced by an LCN test was considered by a jury.

Rochat's attorneys in the first trial tried to challenge the validity of the testing, saying the sample was too small and it was unclear how the DNA got under Vernieri's fingernails.

Experts testified that the DNA samples collected did not rule out Rochat, but the DNA sample could have belonged to him or any of his paternal relatives. The sample could have belonged to one in 333 men, Rochat's attorney, James Doyle, said during the first trial.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wood-Ridge NJ man gets new trial date in murder case