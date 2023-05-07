Trial date set for New Year's 2022 homicide

May 7—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A trial date has been selected for a Johnstown man who has been charged in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found on New Year's Day in a vehicle in the city's Hornerstown section in 2022.

A jury will be selected on July 18 to hear the case against Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21. The trial will follow in the courtroom of Judge David J. Tulowitzki.

Rose was charged in September with homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Jaydin Sanderson, 19, of Ferndale.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, Sanderson died as a result of a gunshot. Sanderson had been dead for "several hours" before Johnstown police were notified shortly after 11 a.m. of an unresponsive person in a vehicle in the 600 block of Wood Street, according to Lees at the time.

Assistant District Attorneys Joel Polites and Joseph Green are prosecuting the case.

Rose is being represented by Ralph Karsh, of Pittsburgh.

He is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg without bond.