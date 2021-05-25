Trial date setting for man charged with murder delayed

Savannah Rattanavong, The Manhattan Mercury, Kan.
·1 min read

May 25—Court officials are still no closer to determining a trial date for a Manhattan man accused of killing two people in October.

Montrell Vassar is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property in connection with the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9.

Vassar appeared for a Riley County District Court status hearing in custody via Zoom. The court had intended to set a trial date with the state and defense counsel, but ongoing coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Kansas Supreme Court and limited space at the courthouse left them with uncertainty on how to proceed.

The latest Supreme Court order related to the 21st Judicial District, which includes Clay and Riley counties, was issued March 31. It approved the Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Road, as a temporary alternate location for jury proceedings and related judicial functions.

The agreement between the court and the church has expired since then, and the court recently entered into another agreement with the Wareham Opera House to conduct jury selection.

Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said the Supreme Court may possibly give them further guidance on the matter later in the week.

"I honestly think if (the Supreme Court goes) back to letting us hold our trials in the courthouse as we had pre-COVID, we're going to have to be looking at still an alternative location for the trial," Judge John Bosch said.

Bosch set another status hearing for 10:30 a.m. July 12.

