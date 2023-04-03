Trial date in slaying of detective moved to October

Apr. 3—A trial for Shane Meehan, the Terre Haute man federally charged with killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI Task Force agent, has been rescheduled for October.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Patrick Hanlon on March 31 granted an unopposed defense motion for a continuance; it was filed March 27.

The defense said Meehan was outside the federal court's Southern District of Indiana area for competency evaluation and would not be back in time for the previously scheduled May 8 trial.

The judge set news dates of Oct. 11 for a final pre-trial conference in Indianapolis and a trial to begin Oct. 30 in Terre Haute.

Meehan faces up to life imprisonment if convicted. Prosecutors had previously informed the court they would not seek the death penalty.

Ferency was shot to death July 7, 2021, outside the FBI office in Terre Haute.

The government alleges Meehan, then 44, drove his pickup truck to the gate of the property, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was shot by Meehan, the government says.

Meehan was subsequently indicted on federal charges of premeditated murder of a federal officer, attempted arson on federal property, and the use, carry or discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.