Trial date tentatively set for teens charged in deadly Scranton stabbing

Nov. 3—SCRANTON — Trial is tentatively set for March for three teenagers charged in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this year in Scranton, but unresolved issues in the case may delay proceedings.

Amir Williams, 16, and Sheldon Datilus, 17, waived their rights to arraignment Wednesday and pleaded not guilty before Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons to charges stemming from the June 22 fight that mortally wounded 18-year-old Tyler McKenna. Nahsyeis Williams, 16, waived his right to arraignment and pleaded not guilty last month.

Amir Williams, 528 Wheeler Ave., is accused of stabbing McKenna seven times during the fight. He faces criminal homicide, conspiracy and other charges.

Nahsyeis Williams, 227 Stephen Ave., and Datilus, 410 Harrison Ave., are charged with aggravated assault as accomplices, conspiracy and related offenses for their roles.

At a preliminary hearing in September, city juvenile investigator Kevin Uher testified surveillance footage showed Datilus engaged in a fistfight with McKenna by 3 W. Olive St.

Amir Williams approached with a knife and stabbed McKenna from behind, he testified. Nahsyeis Williams joined the fray and punched McKenna. Amir Williams stabbed the victim again.

Though they are now tentatively scheduled for trial March 20, attorneys for the three teenagers are seeking to move the cases to juvenile court.

Attorney James Mulligan, who represents Nahsyeis Williams, wants to inspect the physical evidence collected in the case before a hearing to argue why it should be moved to juvenile court. Physical evidence collected includes the knife allegedly used in the stabbing as well as cell phones seized from the defendants.

"There may be exculpatory evidence on those phones," Mulligan said.

Attorneys Matthew Muckler, who represents Amir Williams, and Patrick Rogan, who represents Datilus, also wanted to inspect the evidence prior to that hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Drew Krowiak, who is prosecuting the case, did not believe they had a right to inspect the evidence prior to such a hearing.

Story continues

Judge Andy Jarbola will preside over the hearing, which has not been scheduled.

Krowiak said he needed to check which pieces of evidence are currently in hand and which are pending analysis in a state police crime laboratory.

Datilus remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Amir Williams is denied bail. Nahsyeis Williams is free after posting bond on $500,000 bail.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.