Trial dates eyed for duo charged with injuring officer

Aug. 10—SALEM, Mass. — Trial dates for two men accused of running down and severely injuring Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington are expected to be scheduled next month.

Luis Morales-Colon, 30, and Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, remain held without bail.

They were both charged after Farrington, a veteran officer, was injured while on duty and responding to a Springfield Street incident Aug. 3, 2020.

Farrington, 52, is still off the job recuperating from his injuries.

Morales-Colon's and Fernandez-Pagan's cases were both continued in Salem Superior Court on Monday.

Both men are now due back in court on Sept. 17 where trial dates in their cases will be discussed.

In addition to armed assault to murder, Morales-Colon and Fernandez-Pagan were indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valued over $250, breaking and entering to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, and armed robbery, according to court papers.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Farrington was among a group of officers who responded to a report of a burglary on Springfield Street just before midnight.

Farrington was run down, struck by a car and suffered severe ankle leg injuries.

Due to the severity of his injuries, Farrington was Medflighted to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery.

Morales-Colon was at large for a month after Farrington was hurt. He was arrested Sept. 2, 2020 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of Lawrence.

Fernandez-Pagan was arrested immediately after the incident.

A third man who was involved, Juan Rivera, 28, was killed days later in Allentown, Pennsylvania, police said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner's office.

