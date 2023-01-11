Trial dates scheduled for death penalty cases

Jan. 11—Arnett B. Baines and Cylar L. Shemwell, who have been incarcerated on charges of murder and assault since their arrests in January 2019, have again had their cases scheduled for trial.

Baines, 34, and Shemwell, 35, both of Owensboro, face the possibility of the death penalty in connection with the January 2019 fatal shootings of three people on Audubon Avenue.

New trial dates for both were set Tuesday in Daviess Fiscal Court.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington scheduled Baines and Shemwell to go to trial separately next year. Wethington said he also will set out a scheduling order, with deadlines set for both the defense and prosecution to file motions in the case.

Baines and Shemwell were both charged with murder in the deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18.

All three died after being shot in the head at Sowders' home on Audubon Avenue in an incident partially caught on the home's surveillance cameras. A fourth person, Carmen Vanegas, was shot in the head but survived.

Wethington set Baines' trial for Feb. 5, 2024, and scheduled Shemwell's trial for June 3, 2024.

The cases have been set for trial before, and postponed. Baines was originally scheduled to be tried in November 2021, but the date was vacated because of the need to have Baines examined for mental health disorders at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Baines' defense team said it planned to introduce evidence at trial that Baines had a mental disorder, which prompted Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel to request Baines be evaluated. The facility had a waiting list of several months for evaluations.

Shemwell was slated to go to trial in June of last year, but it was postponed so his public defenders, Leigh Jackson and Heather Blackburn, could attend a seminar on handling death penalty cases.

Wethington said both trials will be "a month, three weeks at least."

Wethington said he anticipates one week for jury selection, because potential jurors are called individually for questioning during jury selection, and up to three weeks for the presentation of the cases.