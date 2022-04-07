Trial dates set for 2 Clyde murder suspects Deondre Rashad Strange and Jermaine J. Howard

Jury trial dates have been scheduled for two men charged with an October 2021 murder in Clyde. Deondre Rashad Strange's trial is scheduled for Oct. 17 and Jermaine J. Howard's is set for Sept. 19.

FREMONT — Jury trial dates have been scheduled for two men charged with an October 2021 murder in Clyde.

Kaitlin Klucas, assistant Sandusky County prosecutor, said suspects Deondre Rashad Strange, 27, and Jermaine J. Howard, 24, both had pretrial hearings Monday.

She said there will be another pretrial hearing for both men May 13, with Howard's jury trial scheduled for Sept. 19 and Strange's trial set for Oct. 17.

Howard also has a hearing on a motion to suppress evidence scheduled for May 13, Klucas said.

What police said happened on Oct. 21?

Clyde Police reported Strange and Howard were charged with murder after officers located Joshlyn Bridges, 31, with serious injuries Oct. 21 inside 231 E. Commerce Drive.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

Officers received several calls around 8:07 p.m. on Oct. 21 regarding a group of people engaged in a fight at Laurel Greene Apartments, in the 200 block of East Commerce Drive, according to a news release from Clyde Police Chief Monti Campbell.

Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 2007 Ford Explorer that had overturned as it fled the scene.

Strange and Howard were inside the overturned vehicle.

Additional charges for Strange and Howard included aggravated murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and three second-degree felonious assault charges.

The case has been assigned to Judge Jeremiah Ray of Sandusky County Common Pleas Court.

