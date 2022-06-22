Trial dates set for high-profile cases in Waynesboro, Augusta County

A Waynesboro couple facing murder charges in the dog-mauling death of their granddaughter had their trial dates set Wednesday in circuit court.

An Augusta County man charged with killing a Staunton girl also learned when he will go on trial.

In Waynesboro, Stephen C. Kachmar, 61, and Penny L. Bashlor, 64, had their five-day jury trial scheduled to begin Feb. 13, 2023. They will be tried together and are facing numerous charges in the fatal mauling of 7-year-old Olivia Grace Floyd. She was killed by a 120-pound Rottweiller the afternoon of Jan. 29 at the couple's home in the 200 block of Parker Heights Road in Waynesboro.

On the day of the fatal mauling, a police officer responded to the home for a "report of a seven year old female child not breathing."

The girl, who was a second-grader at Wilson Elementary School, died at Augusta Health in Fishersville after being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Both Kachmar and Bashlor are charged with murder in the child's death. They also face charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless disregard of a child, child abuse, and failure to control a dangerous dog.

The couple remains free on bond.

In an unrelated Augusta County case, Travis Brown, 30, learned that he too will go on trial next year. His five-day jury trial is slated to begin Aug. 28, 2023. Brown is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell of Staunton. Brown's girlfriend, Candi J. Royer, 42, is also charged with murder in the girl's death.

Khaleesi was the daughter of a Staunton woman who authorities said gave the girl to Royer in 2020 just days before being locked up at Middle River Regional Jail. In early September, the mother told a jail official the toddler was missing. Weeks later that same month, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith announced Khaleesi was dead.

The toddler's body has not been recovered.

Royer already has a five-day jury trial set to begin May 8, 2023, months before Brown goes on trial.

Royer and Brown, who face numerous charges besides murder, are being held without bond.

