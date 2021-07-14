Trial dates set for Lima man facing 16 felony charges

Jul. 14—LIMA — A Lima man facing the potential of serving decades in prison on drug and weapons charges on Wednesday waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser set trial dates of Oct. 12 and Nov. 15 for Jaquaveius Harvey, who is charged with 16 felony counts in three separate cases.

Defense Attorney Carroll Creighton from the Allen County Public Defenders Office said negotiations with prosecutors are "ongoing."

During Wednesday's hearing attorneys agreed to consolidate two of the pending cases — involving a total of 11 counts — for purposes of the Oct. 12 trial.

Harvey, 28, was indicted in October on three counts of first-degree felony trafficking in heroin, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, also a first-degree felony, and one count of third-degree felony trafficking in heroin.

The first-degree felony indictments allege Harvey offered for sale heroin in an amount that exceeded 10 grams but was less than 50 grams on three separate occasions between Feb. 24 and March 2, 2020, and that in each incident the offense was committed in the vicinity of a school and/or juvenile.

The pattern of corrupt activity charge alleges Harvey "while employed by or associated with any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt."

Harvey was also indicted in April of this year on counts of obstructing justice, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin and having a weapon under disability, all third-degree felonies; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

In the case scheduled for trial in November, Harvey faces four counts of felonious assault, felonies of the second degree which each including a three-year firearm specification; and a single count of having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree.

The assault charges allege that Jan. 8 Harvey attempted to cause physical harm to Timhya White, Jariay Thompson and Khadijah White through the use of a firearm.