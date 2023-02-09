Trial dates set in NWSF sexual assault case

Feb. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 62-year-old carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a vehicle after they left the Northern Wisconsin State Fair grounds in July is headed to a trial in August.

Craig D. McPherson, who has a Georgia address and family in Illinois, was charged last July in Chippewa County Court with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and second-degree sexual assault. Both charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, 15 years of extended supervision, and a $100,000 fine.

Judge Ben Lane has set a trial to begin Aug. 21 and last two days. McPherson entered a not guilty plea last month.

Also, another bond hearing will be held on Feb. 23. McPherson had previously been successful in getting his $50,000 cash bond lowered, but not as much as he hoped. Defense attorney Fran Rivard had requested it be dropped to $5,000, but Lane lowered it to $20,000. However, McPherson has so far not posted that level, and he remains incarcerated. If he were to post bond, he cannot have any contact with the victim or any juvenile females.

The district attorney's office had requested the high cash bond because McPherson has no ties to Wisconsin and was set to leave the area with the carnival.

Rivard wrote a new letter to the court, saying McPherson has found housing in city limits if he were released. Rivard noted that McPherson is in his 60s and has not been convicted of any crime since 1987, and to his knowledge, has never missed a court appearance.

"A cash bond may be appropriate but the amount of $20,000 is excessive and a lower amount of $5,000 to $7,500 would be more than adequate to ensure the defendant's appearance at future court proceedings," Rivard wrote.

Besides the bond hearing, no other court dates are set until a final pre-trial hearing Aug. 2.

According to the criminal complaint and police reports, the 14-year-old girl, and the girl's 22-year-old sister, left the fairgrounds together July 16 and drove to the Kwik Trip on the city's East Hill to purchase alcohol. While the 22-year-old woman was in the store, McPherson is accused of climbing into the back seat of the vehicle and having sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl.

When police interviewed McPherson, he initially denied all events, including going into the back of the vehicle. However, video surveillance at the gas station showed he got in the back seat. In a subsequent interview, "McPherson admitted to engaging in sexual activity with (the victim) but stated that (she) lied about her age."

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and the girl reported the sexual assault about three hours later. The sisters are from a city near Chippewa Falls, and did not know McPherson before the fair began.

McPherson has a criminal history in six different states, including an active warrant from Ohio in 2003 that was non-extraditable. His prior criminal record includes an aggravated arson conviction in 1988 and a rape charge from 1999, Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said.