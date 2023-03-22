Trial dates set for Philipsburg man charged with homicide in fatal Centre County stabbing

At least five days this summer were set aside for the trial of a Philipsburg man charged with homicide in an August killing that left one dead in rural Centre County.

The trial of Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 36, is slated to begin July 31. It’s scheduled to continue through at least Aug. 4. Senior Judge Pamela Ruest is expected to preside over the trial.

Rosado-Guzman is charged in the killing of Brian C. Lyncha, a 41-year-old son and one of three brothers. He’s accused of fatally stabbing Lyncha, of Philipsburg, in the chest during a fight in Rush Township.

Centre County Deputy District Attorney Megan McGoron has said Rosado-Guzman had a “specific intent to kill,” while Centre County First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert described the killing as a “pure issue of self-defense.”

Rosado-Guzman told investigators Lyncha ran toward him, knocked him off his bike and punched him in the face. He stabbed Lyncha once, saying he “had no choice,” state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

His mug shot showed him with a black eye.

“I had to stab him,” Rosado-Guzman told a Centre County dispatcher during his 911 call. “... He beat my a--.”

John Bratton, a witness and friend of both men, offered differing testimony during Rosado-Guzman’s preliminary hearing.

He testified Rosado-Guzman threw the first punch and dove on top of Lyncha. The two then rolled down an embankment, where Lyncha straddled Rosado-Guzman and “took over” until he was stabbed,” Bratton testified.

Rosado-Guzman is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime. He’s detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jury selection is scheduled for July 10.