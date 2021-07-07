Trial dates set in Rusk County murder case

Jul. 7—LADYSMITH — The trial for a Phillips man accused of shooting and killing his grandparents in June 2020 is slated to begin in January, and could take more than three weeks.

Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, is charged in Rusk County Court with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for causing the deaths of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, at their home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020. Robert D. Rosolowski was 73; Bonnie M. Rosolowski was 70.

Along with the murder charges,, Rosolowski is charged with burglary with a dangerous weapon, theft, criminal damage to property, operating a stolen vehicle and bail jumping.

At a hearing last week, Judge Steven Anderson set the trial dates, beginning on Jan. 10, with it lasting possibly up to four weeks, reserving his schedule until Feb. 2. Anderson set a final pre-trial date for Dec. 13, and that will be a day-long hearing to settle any issues before the trial begins.

Rosolowski, who is incarcerated in the Rusk County Jail on a $1 million bond, attended the hearing via video. He entered a not guilty plea in September.

Rosolowski was one of three people arrested after the deaths. Joseph W. Falk, 18, faces identical charges as Rosowloski. Falk, who is being held on a $500,000 cash bond, returns to court July 27. He does not have trial dates set at this time. A minor also was arrested for being a "getaway driver."

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home June 6, 2020, after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents' bodies were discovered.

Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.